Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 651 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day moving average is $94.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $82.20 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

