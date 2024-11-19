Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,009 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Marathon Capitl raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

