Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 54,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 691.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 63,024 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $91.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day moving average is $84.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

