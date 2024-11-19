Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 34,687 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 165.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rentokil Initial by 345,196.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,289 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Rentokil Initial by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,839,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,860 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,764,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,093,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RTO stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $34.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTO. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

