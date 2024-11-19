Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 194.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $227,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

ITM opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.24.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

