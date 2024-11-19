Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 194.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $227,000.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance
ITM opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.24.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend
About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.