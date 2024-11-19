Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,089,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,404,000 after purchasing an additional 524,175 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,335,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 251,413 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 254,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 52,896 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

