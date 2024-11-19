Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 12,879,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,925,000 after buying an additional 2,028,159 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after buying an additional 55,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $847,000.

CGGO stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

