Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 21.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 38.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 110.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total value of $1,738,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 677,265 shares in the company, valued at $235,512,131.10. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total value of $1,226,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,214.40. This trade represents a 40.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,600 shares of company stock worth $15,906,386 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Powell Industries Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of POWL stock opened at $289.01 on Tuesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $364.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.46.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.92%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.