Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 99.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $71.56 and a twelve month high of $98.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

