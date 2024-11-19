Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.56.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

