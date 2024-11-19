Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FIGS were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in FIGS by 17.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 787.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FIGS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

FIGS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 236.16 and a beta of 1.44. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

FIGS Company Profile

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.