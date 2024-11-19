Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 248,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 84,273 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,088,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 160,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,701,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,743,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $640.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.05.

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

