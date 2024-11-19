Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $323.81 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $246.97 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.30 and its 200 day moving average is $303.64. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

