Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 94.3% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 378.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,873 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $7,512,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 121,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 398.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHP opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.76 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average is $104.15.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.93 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 61.94% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.15%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $144,640.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,825 shares in the company, valued at $549,953.50. This trade represents a 20.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,843.36. This trade represents a 22.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

