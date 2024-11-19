Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 7,944 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 133.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. This represents a 15.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 13.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.3 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $117.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $121.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.25.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

