Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 8,045 Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.67% of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the period.

BATS:CEFS opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

