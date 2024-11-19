Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9,805.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 628,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after buying an additional 622,265 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 96,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter. GE Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,782,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

