Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $133.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

