Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 342 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $136.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

