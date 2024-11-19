Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 86 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 21.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. UBS Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush upgraded MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.54.

MongoDB Trading Up 1.7 %

MDB stock opened at $284.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.79 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.10 and a 200-day moving average of $273.60.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $1,451,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,925.17. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $808,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,127,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,807,007.42. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,281 shares of company stock worth $6,657,121 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

