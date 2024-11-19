Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.45% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $143.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $287.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a one year low of $88.16 and a one year high of $146.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.82.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

