Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Position Decreased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $3,567,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,368,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.6 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average is $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $93.34 and a 12-month high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

