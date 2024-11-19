Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives C$29.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.63.

OR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties

Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$248,000.00. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$16.76 and a twelve month high of C$29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.84.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.