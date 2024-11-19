Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Cut by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,945,000 after buying an additional 907,972 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,780 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after buying an additional 883,659 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,523,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,873,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $83.66 and a twelve month high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

In other news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,391.84. This trade represents a 47.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

