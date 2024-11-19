PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 216.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 28,543 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

PYPL opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

