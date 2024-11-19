Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $13.25 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPTA has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Perpetua Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial started coverage on Perpetua Resources in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PPTA opened at $9.57 on Friday. Perpetua Resources has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $637.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 0.27.

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $402,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,299.97. This trade represents a 37.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Perpetua Resources by 500.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

