Planning Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2024

Planning Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.06 and a 200 day moving average of $210.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $151.92 and a twelve month high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

