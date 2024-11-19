Planning Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Planning Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.06 and a 200 day moving average of $210.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $151.92 and a twelve month high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.