Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

PTLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Portillo’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Portillo’s stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. Portillo’s has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $16.92.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portillo’s will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its position in Portillo’s by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,114,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Portillo’s by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,604,000 after purchasing an additional 700,583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Portillo’s by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,788,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,086,000 after buying an additional 175,999 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Portillo’s by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,272,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after buying an additional 288,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Portillo’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after buying an additional 49,181 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

