Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Predictive Oncology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
Predictive Oncology Trading Down 0.7 %
Predictive Oncology stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile
