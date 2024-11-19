Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Predictive Oncology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Predictive Oncology Trading Down 0.7 %

Predictive Oncology stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.