Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.77 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 92.90 ($1.18). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 93.15 ($1.18), with a volume of 2,823,777 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 103 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.
Primary Health Properties Trading Up 0.8 %
Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is -70,000.00%.
Primary Health Properties Company Profile
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
