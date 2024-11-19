Q4 Earnings Estimate for FlexShopper Issued By HC Wainwright

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of FlexShopper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FlexShopper’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on FlexShopper from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

FlexShopper Price Performance

NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in FlexShopper by 33.3% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.