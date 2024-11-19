Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Red Rock Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 147,052,912 shares trading hands.

Red Rock Resources Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.05. The company has a market cap of £2.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

