Robert L. Reffkin Sells 245,856 Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 245,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $1,701,323.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,956,242.32. This trade represents a 17.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Robert L. Reffkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 23rd, Robert L. Reffkin sold 814,302 shares of Compass stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $3,998,222.82.
Compass Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.91. Compass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $7.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Compass
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.
