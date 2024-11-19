Roth Capital Has Bullish Forecast for AAP FY2026 Earnings

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.50. Roth Capital currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.41%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS.
AAP opened at $40.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.17.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.99%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 56.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
