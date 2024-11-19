Roth Capital Has Bullish Forecast for AAP FY2026 Earnings

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.50. Roth Capital currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 0.41%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 6.4 %

AAP opened at $40.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 56.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.