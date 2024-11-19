Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.57.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Read Our Latest Report on Ryder System
Insider Activity at Ryder System
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 43.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 1.1% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.
Ryder System Stock Performance
Shares of R stock opened at $160.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.28. Ryder System has a one year low of $105.09 and a one year high of $170.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ryder System Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 30.31%.
Ryder System Company Profile
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.
