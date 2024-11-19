Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ryder System

Insider Activity at Ryder System

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $629,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,149.76. This trade represents a 16.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 43.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 1.1% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $160.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.28. Ryder System has a one year low of $105.09 and a one year high of $170.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.