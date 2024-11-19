ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells $1,457,156.40 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 29,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $1,457,156.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,745,792. This trade represents a 14.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ScanSource Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $53.76.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $775.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.90 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 8.53%. ScanSource’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Raymond James lowered ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
