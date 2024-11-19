Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SENS opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Senseonics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 155,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 179,103 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Senseonics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 211,128 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Senseonics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 85,501 shares during the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

