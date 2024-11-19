Short Interest in CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Rises By 7.6%

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,400 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 580,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTP Price Performance

CTPVF opened at C$14.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.99. CTP has a 12 month low of C$14.99 and a 12 month high of C$14.99.

About CTP

CTP N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. It offers industrial properties for various applications, such as warehousing, manufacturing, research and development, and bespoke property applications.

