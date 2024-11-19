Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Expands By 5.6%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,998,400 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 1,892,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.3 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

