Short Interest in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Grows By 8.8%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.
Evolus Stock Performance
Shares of EOLS opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. Evolus has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $759.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.31.
Insider Activity
In related news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. This trade represents a 6.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Evolus
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evolus
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.