Short Interest in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Grows By 8.8%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of EOLS opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. Evolus has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $759.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. This trade represents a 6.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Evolus by 1.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 295,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Evolus by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Evolus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

