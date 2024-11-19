SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$26.00.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SRU.UN. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.92.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Up 1.5 %
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
