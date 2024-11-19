Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,308,731 shares.

Sound Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.82, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Sound Energy Company Profile

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of gas assets in Morocco. It operates through exploration and appraisal; and development and production segments. The company holds 75% interests in the Greater Tendrara project that covers an area of approximately 14,411 square kilometers; the Tendrara project, which covers an area of approximately 133.5 square kilometers; and the Anoual project covering an area of approximately 8,873 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco, as well as the Sidi Mokhtar project that covers an area of approximately 4,712 square kilometers.

