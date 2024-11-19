Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,373,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 18.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,111 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 1,300.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,760,000 after acquiring an additional 411,630 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 11,510.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 189,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 188,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 278,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 179,590 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $70.63 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The company has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.39.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

