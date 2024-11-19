State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Progyny by 32.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 15.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 976,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 132,672 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $253,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its position in Progyny by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $42.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $286.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Progyny from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progyny

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.