State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,590 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 122.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 99.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

