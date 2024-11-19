Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Everus in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.
Everus Trading Up 5.3 %
Everus Company Profile
Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.
