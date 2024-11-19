Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Position Decreased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,671 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 46.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 8.7% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Strategic Education by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $95.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $123.62.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on STRA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

