Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,730 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,823,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $291.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.82 and its 200-day moving average is $273.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $223.00 and a 52 week high of $298.12. The firm has a market cap of $437.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

