Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 5,280 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 1,683.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 36,382 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth $4,118,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 182.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 35,128 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth $1,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

SLR Investment stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $894.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $16.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.48 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.66%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

