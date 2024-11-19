Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 178,537 iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 178,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EIDO opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $424 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.55. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

